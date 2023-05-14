Home Nation

One killed, 8 injured in clash between two groups in Maharashtra; 26 people detained

The violence took place after a religious post that went viral on a social media platform, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge said.

Published: 14th May 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Section 144

Section 144

By PTI

AKOLA: One person was killed and eight others, including two policemen, were injured after a clash broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra's Akola city over a social media post, officials said on Sunday.

The police have detained 26 people in connection with the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in the sensitive Old City area, they said.

District Magistrate Neema Arora ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, in four police station areas in the city to maintain law and order.

The violence took place after a religious post that went viral on a social media platform, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge said. Members of the two groups pelted stones at each other.

Some vehicles were also damaged in the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monika Raut said.

"One person was killed and eight others were injured. Those injured included two policemen who were hurt when the rioters pelted stones," Ghuge said.

Police used tear gas to disperse the rioters and the situation was now under control, Raut said. The police have registered two cases and detained 26 people in connection with the incident, SP Ghuge said.

According to local administration, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation and appealed to people to maintain peace.

Heavy security was deployed in the city following the incident, ASP Raut said. One thousand personnel of the State Reserve Police from Amravati have been deployed in Akola city, she said. The police appealed to citizens not to panic and not to believe in any rumour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Section 144 Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp