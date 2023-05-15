Home Nation

Prescribe generic medicines or face action: Centre tells doctors at central govt hospitals 

The order asked the authorities to ensure that visits of medical representatives to hospital premises are completely curtailed.

Published: 15th May 2023 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pharmacy, Medical Shop, Pharma, Medicine

An Indian pharmacist checks his stock of medicines at a pharmacy in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has warned doctors at central government-run hospitals and CGHS wellness centres to comply with the norms of prescribing generic medicines failing which action will be taken against them.

According to an office order, the doctors at central government hospitals, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centres and polyclinics have been instructed time and again to only prescribe generic medicines.

"Despite this, it has been observed that doctors (including residents) in some instances continue to prescribe branded medicines.

This has been viewed strictly by the competent authority," Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel said in an office order issued on May 12.

This may be noted by all heads of institutions, and they may ensure strict compliance by the doctors working under them, the order said.

It has threatened to take action in cases of non-compliance, the order further stated.

Further, the order asked them to ensure that visits of medical representatives to hospital premises are completely curtailed.

Any information about a new launch may be communicated by way of e-mail only.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CHGS generic medicines Centre
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp