Posters outside JD (U) office project Nitish Kumar as PM candidate

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of the proposed meeting of Opposition leaders in the state capital to discuss strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, a poster projecting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate appeared outside the state JD (U) office in the state capital on Monday.

The poster has been erected by Andhra Pradesh JD (U) vice president Jeet Narayan Mandal. In the poster, it has been said, ‘2024, Aa rahi hai janata ki sarkar’ (People’s government is going to be formed in 2024). The message was accompanied by picture of Nitish along with photographs of JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and other prominent party leaders.

Although Nitish has repeatedly claimed that he is not a claimant to the post of PM and also has no aspiration to hold the post. Such posters have come up in the past too, creating only confusion in the minds of people. Of late, Nitish has intensified his efforts to bring all opposition parties together to challenge BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

