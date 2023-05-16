Home Nation

Sibal questions fairness of probe into sexual harassment complaints made by wrestlers against WFI chief

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Investigating: Wrestlers Sexual Abuse. Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused. The way this investigation is going: We know!"

Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday expressed doubts about the fairness of the investigation being carried out into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Sibal, a senior advocate, represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Investigating: Wrestlers Sexual Abuse. Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused. The way this investigation is going: We know!"

The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh.

The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court's earlier order directing the police to file a status report.

The Delhi Police has also recorded the statement of Singh. Police have also recorded the statement of the WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Last month, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second one has been registered over complaints by adults pertaining to outraging modesty.

