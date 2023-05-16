Two labourers die while cleaning tank at oil factory in Rajasthan's Ranpur

By PTI

KOTA: Two labourers died and three others fainted while cleaning a tank at an edible oil factory in Ranpur here, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the five persons were cleaning a tank that stored dirty water discharged from the water filter plant of the oil factory, Ranpur Circle Officer (CO) Balvir Singh said. While two workers collapsed on the spot, the three others fainted, he added.

When the five did not come out of the tank after a stipulated time, other workers suspected danger and rescued them.

They took the victims to a nearby hospital where Lokesh (28) and Ramratan (30) were declared brought dead, the CO said, adding that the other three workers are being treated and are currently out of danger.

An FIR has been lodged against the entire management of the oil factory under Sections 304 (death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act, Singh said.

The bodies will be handed over to their families after post-mortem, the police said, adding that the exact reason for the death of the two labourers would be ascertained after further investigation and post-mortem.

