Young tribal woman tonsured, dragged to jungle on panchayat diktat in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A 24-year-old tribal woman was thrashed, garlanded with shoes, her head tonsured and was left to die in the jungle by her family for refusing to marry a man of their choice. The torture meted out to her was under the diktat issued by the Jogidih village Panchayat in Palamu. She was later rescued by the police from the Selari jungle of Tarhasi village and admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

The woman’s parents had died eight years ago and she was living with her brother and two sisters. The marriage was fixed at Manika in Latehar by her elder sister who is already married. “They were forcing me to get married. And when I refused, they beat me, tonsured me, and dragged me into the jungle after parading me with a garland of shoes in the village,” said the woman.

According to villagers, the woman was to get married on April 20 but the ‘baraat’ returned after she refused to do so. Under pressure, she ran off to her sister in Latehar and was later brought back to the village by her cousin brothers after 20 days. The villagers were under the impression that the girl was in love with someone and hence was refusing to get married.

“After her return, a Panchayat was called on Sunday. This time they forced her to reveal her lover’s name, but she kept mum. Annoyed with her silence, the panchayat then issued the diktat,” said a local villager on condition of anonymity. The girl then spent the night in the jungle under a ‘mahua’ tree and was spotted by the cattle grazers in the morning, he added.

Police said the girl has been admitted to the hospital for medical examination and the process of registering FIR has started on the basis of the statement recorded by her family members. FIR, however, was not registered till late in the evening while this report was being filed.

“A hunt for those involved has been started after identifying them,” said Gulshan Gaurav, office in charge of Patan police station. Some scar marks have also been found on the girl’s body including private parts, which is also being investigated, he added.

RANCHI: A 24-year-old tribal woman was thrashed, garlanded with shoes, her head tonsured and was left to die in the jungle by her family for refusing to marry a man of their choice. The torture meted out to her was under the diktat issued by the Jogidih village Panchayat in Palamu. She was later rescued by the police from the Selari jungle of Tarhasi village and admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. The woman’s parents had died eight years ago and she was living with her brother and two sisters. The marriage was fixed at Manika in Latehar by her elder sister who is already married. “They were forcing me to get married. And when I refused, they beat me, tonsured me, and dragged me into the jungle after parading me with a garland of shoes in the village,” said the woman. According to villagers, the woman was to get married on April 20 but the ‘baraat’ returned after she refused to do so. Under pressure, she ran off to her sister in Latehar and was later brought back to the village by her cousin brothers after 20 days. The villagers were under the impression that the girl was in love with someone and hence was refusing to get married. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After her return, a Panchayat was called on Sunday. This time they forced her to reveal her lover’s name, but she kept mum. Annoyed with her silence, the panchayat then issued the diktat,” said a local villager on condition of anonymity. The girl then spent the night in the jungle under a ‘mahua’ tree and was spotted by the cattle grazers in the morning, he added. Police said the girl has been admitted to the hospital for medical examination and the process of registering FIR has started on the basis of the statement recorded by her family members. FIR, however, was not registered till late in the evening while this report was being filed. “A hunt for those involved has been started after identifying them,” said Gulshan Gaurav, office in charge of Patan police station. Some scar marks have also been found on the girl’s body including private parts, which is also being investigated, he added.