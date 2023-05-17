Home Nation

Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.

Published: 17th May 2023 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to Sydney on Wednesday suffered "minor sprain" due to severe turbulence, according to a senior DGCA official.

The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.

"During the flight, seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official said.

Air India's airport manager in Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added.

A statement from Air India on the incident is awaited.

India Matters

