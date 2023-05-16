Jaipur Diary: Pilot to break away from Congress in June?

Pilot to break away from Congress in June?

The Jan Sangharsh Yatra of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot ended on Monday in Jaipur. It appears that in the election year, the role of the opposition in the state has now been taken over by the faction of disgruntled Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot. In fact, the banner of the Jan Sangharsh Yatra had a picture of a hand holding a torch instead of Congress’s election symbol. It is rumoured that on June 11, which is the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot might announce breaking away from Congress and forming another party or front so that he could become kingmaker in the elections.