NIA conducts raids on 324 locations in 6 states in terror-drug nexus

NEW DELHI: In a multi-state operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in coordination with Punjab Police and Haryana Police on Wednesday raided 324 locations and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, besides other incriminating material, in terrorist-gangster-drug smugglers nexus cases.

Several suspects were detained during the raids, conducted as part of ‘Operation Dhvast’ in eight states-- Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh. While NIA knocked 129 doors, Punjab Police launched searches at 143 places in 17 districts and Haryana Police raided 52 locations in 10 districts, simultaneously starting the joint operations at 5.30 am.

The day-long searches were aimed at breaking the terror nexus of Arsh Dalla, a designated terrorist, apart from dreaded gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Chhenu Pehalwan, Deepak Teetar, Bhupi Rana, Vikash Lagarpuriya, Ashish Choudhary, Gurpreet Sekhon, Dilpreet Baba, Harsimrat Simma, Anuradha etc.

The focus of Wednesday’s raids was on weapon suppliers, financiers, logistic providers and hawala operators associated with the hardcore gangs working with drug smugglers and terrorists based out of other countries like Pakistan and Canada. The raiding parties have seized weapons and ammunition scores of mobile phones SIM cards, digital devices and drives, routers. several incriminating documents and several lakhs in cash.

These were the sixth in the series of such crackdowns launched by NIA following the registration of three cases since August 2022 of conspiracies related to targeted killings, terror funding of pro-Khalistan outfits, extortion etc. Notable among these cases are the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani and international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in Punjab last year. NIA investigations have revealed that the conspiracies were being hatched in jails of different states and executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad.

