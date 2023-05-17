8 bikers among 400 stranded in Pithoragarh after landslip

Dharchula sub-divisional magistrate Divesh Sashani told this newspaper that landslide debris was cleared on Wednesday evening. “The road has been opened and the stranded people are moving out,” he said.

Dharchula circle officer Narendra Pant said: “The administration has not been contacted by the bikers yet. We are contacting ITBP and SSB officials to gather more information about them so that they can be evacuated as soon as possible.”