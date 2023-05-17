Coming soon: Made-in-India Tesla cars

Tesla has been testing the Indian waters for more than two years. It had previously registered an Indian unit by incorporating itself in Bengaluru and was in talks with the Karnataka government for setting up a facility. It even appointed senior executives in India and was reportedly scouting for showrooms. Tesla was expected to launch its first EV in India before the end of year 2021. However, this never happened.

Musk had earlier hinted that a Tesla factory to produce cars in India was “quite likely” if it was allowed to import completed cars at lower rates.