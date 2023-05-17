Fake currency racket: 2 found guilty in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A special NIA court in Gujarat held two persons guilty in a fake currency racket and awarded them 10 and 7 years of rigorous imprisonment.
NIA official Sanjay Kumar Mohanbhai Devaliya received a sentence of 10 years in solitary confinement and a fine of Rs 10,000while Tahir alias Kaliya was found guilty of violating several sections of the IPC and given a seven-year prison term and a fine of Rs 10,000.
According to the official, the Gujarat ATS filed the case in 2018 and it was decided by the NIA special court in Ahmedabad based on details provided by the agency. Later, the National Investigation Agency took over the probe.
“The NIA’s scientific investigation resulted in the suspects’ arrest and the dismantling of the operation that intended to circulate fake currency obtained from Bengal in the state,” the NIA said.