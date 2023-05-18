Home Nation

Five from wedding party killed in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SHAHJAPUR: Five people were killed and 15 others received injuries after a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said.

Four persons died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries later at a hospital in Ujjain, the official said.

The deceased included three women and a minor, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to Ujjain for treatment, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Lal Singh, Janki, Meera, Sumitra and Radhika (13).

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the incident as "unfortunate".

