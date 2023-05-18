Home Nation

Journalist shot at in Jharkhand 

Dhanbad Press Club has condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Published: 18th May 2023

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A Journalist, associated with a vernacular daily was reportedly shot by unidentified bike-borne men in Baliapur near Dhanbad, late on Wednesday. 

According to police, the incident happened at around 10 pm,  when the victim, Praveen Kumar was returning home on his two-wheeler to Raghunathpur village in Baliapur. 

Three bike-borne men intercepted Praveen Kumar near  Rakhitpur village main road and reportedly shot him from a close range. 

The assailants fled the spot right after the incident, the local police said. 

He was immediately admitted to the nearby Baliapur community health centre (CHC) and taken to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad, from where he was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Ranchi. 

Dhanbad SSP Sanjiv Kumar informed that the matter is being investigated and efforts are being made to arrest the miscreants involved in it. Dhanbad Press Club has condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.

