Land rights, eviction drives push Manipur to edge

Bone of contention

The hills make up 90% of Manipur. The Meiteis cannot buy land there but the tribals can do so in the hills as well as the Imphal valley. Phanjoubam said reservation is another reason behind the conflict.

“You will find your colleagues, who studied in better schools and colleges and are better off economically, are still getting advantage of reservation. Then, there are promotional avenues and tax exemptions for them. The ST movement is basically born out of that,” he said.