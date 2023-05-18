NHRC issues notice over sexual exploitation of 13 girls students in UP govt school

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The National Human Rights Commission on May 17 issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report of the incident in which 13 girl students were allegedly sexually exploited by a computer instructor in a government school in Shahjahanpur district.

The Chief Secretary and DGP have been asked to revert to the NHRC with a detailed report, including action taken against the perpetrators, and the current status of the investigation, within six weeks.

NHRC in a letter wrote, " The Commission would like to know the status of the compensation paid to the victims/ families so far and whether any counseling has been provided to the girl students who are reportedly scared and hesitant to attend the school, after the incident".

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports which stated that a computer instructor molested girls aged between 12-16 years. The matter came to light when the victims shared their ordeal with their parents.

While the perpetrator Mohammad Ali was arrested, the principal of the school and an assistant teacher has been suspended by the state education department authorities for failing to act on the case.

The commission observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amounted to a violation of the human rights of the minor student victims.

The commission also maintains that the State government ensures proper guidelines are issued to all the schools under its jurisdiction, avoiding any delay or attempt to conceal facts in any untoward incident from the police on the part of school authorities, so that perpetrators are nabbed without delay.

