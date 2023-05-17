NTA extends CUET-UG exam by 4 days to accommodate candidates

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG examination days will be extended by at least four days to accommodate the higher number of candidates in certain cities, said National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday.
The second edition of the exams was scheduled from May 21-31. According to a notice by NTA, “In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large. To accommodate these candidates, the CUET
examination days will be extended to June 1-2 as well as June 5-6.”
“Moreover, June 7 and 8 are also being kept as reserve days. In the coming days, NTA will issue the City Intimation Slip for these additional days,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA, in
the notice.
The NTA has also clarified that the City Intimation Slip is not the same as admit card. “These slips are for advance intimation for allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to
facilitate the candidates. The admit cards will be issued later,” she added.
Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year. The CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of number of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves, and 9.9 lakh submitted applications.
NTA released the exam city intimation slip for exams Scheduled for May 25, 26, 27, and 28. The city intimation slip for May 21, 22, 23, and 24 have already been released. Scheduled for May 25, 26, 27, and 28. Meanwhile, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said CUET-UG is not likely to make the board exams irrelevant.
The pass percentage and number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 declined this year, kickstarting a debate about whether the introduction of the CUET has taken the focus off board exams and will end up making them redundant in the longer run.
Testing times for students
