Quad Summit to take place in Hiroshima, India set to host next meeting of leaders

NEW DELHI: The Quad Leaders Summit will now take place in Hiroshima instead of Sydney. US President Joe Biden's urgent need to return to the US after the G7 Leaders Summit in Hiroshima has led to the change of plans.

"The Quad Summit was to be held in Sydney. However, the sudden change of plans has led to a change of the venue as all four Quad leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida – will meet in a hotel in Hiroshima either on May 20 or 21. The next Quad Summit will be hosted by India," said a source.

PM Modi will leave for Japan on May 19 to attend the G7 Summit as a guest member on the invitation of PM Kishida. This is India’s 10th invite to the G7 Summit. A bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled in Hiroshima by the PM.

Meanwhile, in Japan PM Modi is expected to address sessions at the G7 on subjects like peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet, food, fertiliser and energy security amongst other issues.

PM Modi is likely to have bilateral talks with other leaders of the G7 including British PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Schloz.

"India’s participation at the G7 summit signals “increasing recognition” that New Delhi should be a part of any serious effort to resolve global challenges including those for peace, security, development and environmental preservation,’’ said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

After attending the G7 Summit, PM Modi will leave for Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where he will host the 3rd Summit of FIPIC jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, on May 22. He will also hold bilateral engagements in Papua New Guinea, including meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and PM Marape.

FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island countries, namely, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Notably, Modi will be the first Indian PM to visit Papua New Guinea.

PM Modi will also hold his first meeting with the New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Papua New Guinea. The Indian PM will then travel to Australia from May 22 to May 24 following an invitation from his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney for the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with PM Albanese on May 24, marking his fifth meeting with the Australian counterpart this year. PM Modi will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney.

