Home Nation

Scuffle at Congress meeting between Pilot, Gehlot supporters in Ajmer 

According to Christianganj Police Station SHO Karan Singh, supporters of both leaders had an altercation over seating arrangement, which led to a scuffle.

Published: 18th May 2023 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

An illustrative collage of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (L) and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Supporters of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot on Thursday got into a scuffle with each other ahead of a feedback meeting with the party workers in Ajmer, police said.

The meeting was scheduled at a place in Vaishali Nagar area of the city. The meeting was to be chaired by AICC's Rajasthan co-incharge Amrita Dhawan.

According to Christianganj Police Station SHO Karan Singh, supporters of both leaders had an altercation over seating arrangement, which led to a scuffle.

"It was an office bearer's meeting where supporters of Ajmer Saras Dairy Chairman Ramchandra Chaudhary and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore had come. They started shouting slogans against each other, which led to a scuffle between them," Congress city president Vijay Jain said.

SHO Karan Singh said that police present at the spot intervened and pacified the protestors.

No major injury was reported, he added.

Rift runs deep in the Rajasthan Congress with Pilot raising a dissident's banner against Gehlot over alleged corruption by the previous BJP dispensation in the state and demanding action against them.

Apart from a call for a high-level probe into corruption, Pilot recently spelled out two other demands -- disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams after paper leaks.

Earlier in the week, he also threatened a statewide agitation if his demands are not met.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pilot Gehlot Congress Ajmer
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp