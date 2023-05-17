Supreme Court refuses to stay HC’s order on R5 Zone of Amaravati

“After hearing the parties, we are of the view that we have to modify the impugned order and direct that pattas issued to the EWS housing sector will be subject to the orders and decisions to be rendered in the writ petitions which have been filed. Accordingly, we direct the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), while issuing pattas, shall make it clear that it would be subject to the pleas pending in the HC. We also make it clear that persons to whom patta is granted under EWS scheme and which is the subject matter of writ will not be entitled to plead any special equities in case the verdict goes against them,” the bench said.