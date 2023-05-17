Yogi plans to set up pharma research centre, innovation institute in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Stressing the need to promote research in the pharmaceutical sector in UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday proposed to set up a pharmaceutical research and innovation institute in the state capital Lucknow soon.
Presiding over a high-level meeting, CM Yogi directed the authorities to explore the possibility of such an institution in Lucknow by making an assessment of the future needs of the pharmaceutical sector. He asked them to submit a detailed action plan on the proposal for the institute within the next fortnight by taking the best practices around the world into consideration.
“Start it with the identification of suitable land in Lucknow. This institute will play a major role in pharmaceutical research in Uttar Pradesh,” said Yogi, adding that besides a detailed action plan, a panel of sector experts should also be prepared for assistance in the project.
The institute will promote not only research but manufacturing also in the pharma sector where the state is gearing up to play a significant role with focus on educational institutions, research labs and industry, he added.
Uttar Pradesh is the sixth-largest state in the nation in terms of the number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. “Now, we aim to take a lead in pharma sector. Similarly, our contribution to pharma manufacturing in the country is currently 2%, which needs to be increased to 10-12%. There is great potential for growth in the pharmaceutical sector,” the CM told the officers.
Stressing three significant areas -- quality educational institutions, research labs, and industry – the CM said that the proposed pharma institute should encompass all three factors. The primary focus of the institute would be research and innovation besides acting as a bridge between other institutes and industries in the sector.
A hub of CSIR research institutes like IITR, CDRI, CIMAP and NBRI, Lucknow also has academic medical institutions like the prestigious Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and King Georges’ Medical University (KGMU). With planned and concerted efforts, Lucknow has emerged as a major centre biopharma in the last few years. With Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and other educational institutions being capable of providing human resources, the construction of pharma park is underway.
