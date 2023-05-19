National Museum to be largest of its kind in world

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Museum, rechristened as the largest facility in the world, will cover an area of 1.17 lakh sqm across the North and South blocks in New Delhi. Divided into seven wings, the museum will showcase the history of 5,000 years of civilization.

The Louvre in Paris, France currently holds the record for the largest museum in terms of total area, covering over 72,000 sqm, according to the Guinness World Records. PM Modi also unveiled a virtual walkthrough of the upcoming National Museum – to be called ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’ – at the North and South Blocks of the National Secretariat. He was at the inauguration ceremony of the International Museum Expo 2023’ held at Pragati Maidan in the capital.

It was also revealed that one of the features of the museum will be a grand gateway made of mixed metals, symbolizing India’s ancient knowledge of metallurgy. The first section, named ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara’ (Indian Knowledge Tradition), depicts the ancient practice of organized city planning in the Sindhu-Saraswati civilization. The next gallery focuses on the four ancient monasteries established in the four corners of the country, traditional medicine systems like Charak, and renowned universities or centers of learning such as Nalanda, Taxila, and Vikramshila.

The third wing narrates the history of different empires and dynasties, including Maurya, Kushan, Gupt, Pallava, Chalukya, and Chola, along with their trade associations. As part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the National Museum will be relocated to the North and South blocks, which currently house the offices of prominent ministries and the PMO.

Currently, the museum houses nearly two lakh objects from various dynasties and periods, including the pre-historic era and the Indus Valley civilization. However, only 7,000 objects are on display, while the remaining collection is kept in reserve storage.

In the fourth section, titled ‘Madhya Yugeen India’ (Medieval India), the exhibition will showcase the valor of Rajput rulers, stories from the Sultanate and Mughal periods, and the extensive development of arts, culture, and handicrafts under their patronage.

On Thursday, asserting that the government is developing cultural infrastructure to preserve heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that these efforts would achieve great success if the conservation of historical objects becomes a temperament of the country. To make heritage preservation a habit, Modi further urged individuals, institutions, and city administrations to set up their private museums.

