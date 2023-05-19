Norms issued to protect children working in entertainment industry

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has come up with a set of guidelines to protect children working in the entertainment industry. Enrolling child artists with the district magistrates, minimum of one-day leave, adequate and nutritious food, no overtime are some of the key guidelines issued.

The guidelines also stipulate that an infant under three months may not be made to participate in shows except in programmes on breastfeeding promotion or immunisation. If an infant below the age of three months is involved, then utmost precaution and care need to be taken.

The guidelines for child and adolescent participation in the entertainment industry and any commercial entertainment activity also said that if an infant participates for more than one hour daily, a registered nurse or midwife must always be present, along with the parent or legal guardian.

The rights body has also included penalties and punishments if the producer, parents or legal guardians are found to be violating the guidelines. It stipulates that if the producer is found violating the terms for the second time, then it will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year but which may extend to three years.

According to NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, the guidelines will protect the children working in the entertainment industry. “The need was felt especially for children involved in films, TV, reality shows, OTT platforms, news and content creation for social media websites keeping in mind their vulnerability and ensuring a healthy work environment with minimal physical and psychological stress,” he told this paper.

“In the absence of any monitoring mechanism, the children in the industry are at grave risk of exploitation because they lack the legal right to the earnings they generate, or safe working conditions,” he said.

It shall also be considered a cognisable offence as per Section 14 and Section 14A of the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, 1986.

Guidelines

Registration of child artists with the District Magistrate

No overtime

Minimum one day leave

No disruption of studies

Timely payment of wages

Mandatory for a parent or legal guardian to be present

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has come up with a set of guidelines to protect children working in the entertainment industry. Enrolling child artists with the district magistrates, minimum of one-day leave, adequate and nutritious food, no overtime are some of the key guidelines issued. The guidelines also stipulate that an infant under three months may not be made to participate in shows except in programmes on breastfeeding promotion or immunisation. If an infant below the age of three months is involved, then utmost precaution and care need to be taken. The guidelines for child and adolescent participation in the entertainment industry and any commercial entertainment activity also said that if an infant participates for more than one hour daily, a registered nurse or midwife must always be present, along with the parent or legal guardian.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The rights body has also included penalties and punishments if the producer, parents or legal guardians are found to be violating the guidelines. It stipulates that if the producer is found violating the terms for the second time, then it will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year but which may extend to three years. According to NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, the guidelines will protect the children working in the entertainment industry. “The need was felt especially for children involved in films, TV, reality shows, OTT platforms, news and content creation for social media websites keeping in mind their vulnerability and ensuring a healthy work environment with minimal physical and psychological stress,” he told this paper. “In the absence of any monitoring mechanism, the children in the industry are at grave risk of exploitation because they lack the legal right to the earnings they generate, or safe working conditions,” he said. It shall also be considered a cognisable offence as per Section 14 and Section 14A of the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, 1986. Guidelines Registration of child artists with the District Magistrate No overtime Minimum one day leave No disruption of studies Timely payment of wages Mandatory for a parent or legal guardian to be present