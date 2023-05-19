Pfizer suspends sale of 4 life-saving drugs, cites manufacturing issues

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian unit of US drug maker Pfizer Inc has suspended sale and use of its life-saving antibiotic in India following technical issues in their manufacturing process. In a letter written to stockists, distributors and hospitals across India, Pfizer has asked for temporary suspension of sale and distribution of Magzex, Zosyn, Magnamycin injections and Magnex forte supplies with immediate effect.

On May 16, the company said they are temporarily suspending the sale and distribution of these drugs, which are administered to patients suffering from severe illness or those admitted to intensive care units.

The company said the decision was taken due to some “deviations” at the manufacturing facility of the flagged drugs.

These drugs are manufactured by Astral Steritech Private Limited. While Magnex is prescribed to treat different types of bacterial infection; Zosyn is used to treat many different infections caused by bacteria, such as stomach infections, skin infections, pneumonia, and severe uterine infections.

Both Magnamycin injections and Magnex Forte are also used to treat bacterial infections such as ear, sinus, throat, lung, urinary tract, skin and soft tissues. The letter said whilst the manufacturer is currently investigating the matter, they have requested Pfizer, as an abundant precautionary measure and as per best practices, to temporarily suspend the sale/distribution/supply and use of the products pending the investigation by the manufacturer.

“We will keep you informed on the investigation and further steps to be taken in this regard,” the letter said. “In the meantime, you are requested not to undertake any further sale, distribution or use of the said products with immediate effect, till further notice from Pfizer,” the letter highlighted the point in bold.

