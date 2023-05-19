Kiran Rijiju shifted, law goes to Meghwal

Shruti Kakkar and Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant shake-up in the Union ministry, the Centre on Thursday shifted combative Kiran Rijiju out of the law ministry and assigned the portfolio to minister of state (MoS) with independent charge Arjun Ram Meghwal in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Parallelly, it shifted MoS in the law ministry S P Baghel to the health ministry with the same rank, as it would be incongruous for an MoS to serve under another MoS. Rijiju was allocated the comparatively low profile ministry of earth sciences. He had sharply criticised the collegium system of appointing judges, saying it was alien to the Constitution. During his watch as law minister, he sat on many reiterated collegium recommendations for appointment to the higher judiciary.

Soon after assuming charge, Meghwal said there was no confrontation with the judiciary. “The executive and the judiciary have a cordial relationship, and it will stay cordial and constitutional. The boundaries are already there,” he said. The bureaucrat-turned politician is a three-time MP from Rajasthan’s Bikaner and he belongs to the dominant Meghwal Scheduled Caste community.

His appointment comes at a time when Rajasthan is slated to go to polls by this year-end. About 18% of the state’s total population comprises SCs. Also, as many as 34 constituencies in 200-member of Rajasthan Assembly are reserved for SC candidates. Meghwal women are said to be politically alert, though they are better known for their skills in embroidery and traditional textile works.

“Arjun Meghwal, who speaks less but works hard, is influential among the SCs. His appointment is aimed at wooing the SCs in Rajasthan,” said a senior BJP leader. Meghwal was first elected to the 15th Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket in 2009 from Bikaner. He served the BJP’s Rajasthan unit in various positions. He got the Best Parliamentarian award in 2013. Born on December 7, 1954, Meghwal became a law graduate in 1977 and earned his master’s degree in political science. He then obtained an MBA degree from the University of the Philippines.

