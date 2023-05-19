SC/ST Act: Desirable that utterances made in public outlined before subjecting accused to trial, says SC

It is desirable that before an accused is subjected to a trial for alleged commission of an offence under section 3(1)(x), the utterances made by him in any place within public view are outlined, if not in the FIR (which is not required to be an encyclopaedia of all facts and events), but at least in the charge sheet." This needs to be done, so as to enable the court to ascertain whether the charge sheet makes out a case of an offence under the SC/ST Act having been committed for forming a proper opinion in the conspectus of the situation before it, prior to taking cognisance of the offence," the bench said.