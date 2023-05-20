Home Nation

BSF intercepts four Pakistani drones, downs three along Punjab border in 24 hours

While three drones were intercepted by the BSF on Friday night, the fourth one was shot down on Saturday night.

Published: 20th May 2023 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2023 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

drones

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JALANDHAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted four Pakistani drones and shot down three of them along the International Border in Punjab in four different incidents in over 24 hours, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

While three drones were intercepted by the BSF on Friday night, the fourth one was shot down on Saturday night.

The first drone, a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" make, was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district, the spokesperson said.

BSF troops intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing around 9 pm on Friday, he said.

The second drone, a quadcopter of the same make, was recovered from Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar district after troops fired at it around 9.30 pm.

Two packets attached to the drone containing 2.6 kg of suspected heroin were also recovered from the UAV that was found in Rattan Khurd village, the spokesperson added.

A third drone was intercepted on Friday night along this front. However, it could not be recovered as it fell on the Pakistani side, he said.

CCTV footage showed people collecting this third drone from the Pakistan side, the spokesperson said.

The fourth drone "violated Indian airspace on Saturday night and was intercepted by firing in the jurisdiction of the Amritsar sector."

"The drone and a bag of suspected narcotics have been recovered," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo Pak Border Punjab Drone Border Security Force
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp