Banned militant outfit chief Dinesh Gope arrested by Jharkhand police in Nepal

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Dinesh Gope, the chief of the banned People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) outfit, was arrested from Nepal in a joint operation by the NIA and the Jharkhand Police.

“Yes, he has been arrested from Nepal and he is being brought to Delhi where he will be produced before a competent court for further course of action,” confirmed a police official. Gope is to be produced in Delhi.

Jharkhand Police had announced a bounty of Rs 25 lakhs on his head, he added.

Notably, Jharkhand Police had more than half a dozen encounters with the squad of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope last year. Gope escaped every time.

Besides murder and levy collection, he is also accused of terror funding. According to police sources, more than 150 cases were lodged against him at different police stations in Jharkhand.

Significantly, immediately after demonetisation, Dinesh Gope had tried to deposit Rs 25.38 lakh of cash collected through levy at the Bedo Branch of SBI Ranchi through a petrol station operator. Four people including the operator were arrested on November 10, 2016, in connection with this.

The NIA took over the case on January 19, 2018. The premises of Dinesh Gope’s associate Sumant Kumar was raided where Rs 90 lakh in cash and investment-related documents were recovered.

NIA has already arrested Gope’s two wives -- Heera Devi and Shakuntala Kumari -- in 2020 in a terror funding case.

