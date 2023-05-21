Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Clippings of youth torturing peacock to death goes viral, probe launched

In a set of videos, the youth identified as Atul is seen plucking the feathers of the peacock, while a young girl is seen smiling and seated next to him.

Published: 21st May 2023 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Peacock tortured on camera. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A youth in Madhya Pradesh's Katni mercilessly plucked out the feathers of a peacock, leading to the bird's death. The youth recorded his cruel act and uploaded the video on social media.

The videos apparently made for social media (what with Hindi songs in the background), the young man was seen torturing the peacock while the girl is seen smiling as someone shoots the video.

DFO-Katni district Gaurav Sharma said that the matter came to his notice on Friday. "The visuals were sent to us by a Gujarat-based NGO. The registration number of the motorbike seen in the clipping has been noted and the youth has been identified to be a resident of Katni district’s Rithi area.”

He said a joint inquiry has been launched by the forest department and the district police. A case has been registered under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. A search is on to nab the youth, he added.

