Home Nation

Opposition unity requires much more than optics, needs common agenda: Sibal 

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Published: 21st May 2023 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

MP Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. ( File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a significant number of Opposition leaders present at the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government in Karnataka, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said Opposition unity requires much more than optics of this nature and stressed the need for a meeting of minds, a common agenda and sacrificing partisan interests.

In a show of opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka chief minister on Saturday.

In a tweet, Sibal, a prominent Opposition voice, said, "Siddaramaiah Swearing in Ceremony: Is this sign of Opposition Unity with significant number of leaders present ? My view: Opposition Unity requires much more than optics of this nature. Requires meeting of minds, a common agenda, sacrificing partisan interests."

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, CPI general secretary D Raja, RJD leader and Bihar deputy chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Makkal Nidhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, IUML's Abdussamad Samadani, CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya, Revolutionary Socialist Party N K Premchandran, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's Thol.

Thirumavalavan, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Singh, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Mehbooba Mufti and JD(U) chief Lalan Singh, among others, were present at the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru.

The Congress had not extended an invitation to Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also, no invite had been sent to BSP chief Mayawati. Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav was invited for the ceremony but did not attend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition leaders Opposition unity Kapil Sibal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp