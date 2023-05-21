Pawar denounces Shinde govt for communal violence, asks people to reject BJP as Karnataka did

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Sunday denounced the Eknath Shinde government for the recent communal violence witnessed by the state.

“Some are purposely dividing the society on religious lines. They are trying to drive a wedge between two communities. If this was allowed, the lives of the people will be at stake," Pawar said.

Pawar noted that BJP tried the same agenda in Karnataka, but the people there toppled the government in the recently held elections.

“BJP tried to spread hatred among the people. But they failed”, Sharad Pawar said.

Pawar said the rise in communal violence is a cause of concern for him and the people who vouch for religious harmony.

However expressing optimism, Pawar said that change is inevitable. "If it can happen in Karnataka, then it can also happen in Maharashtra and in the Lok Sabha polls next year. People want peace and harmony, not conflict between communities, Pawar added urging the people that it is their responsibility to bring about the change.

Pointing to Siddaramaiah, who belongs to the Kuruba caste, taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Pawar added that the common man and the oppressed sections of people long for a change. "The working class people are uniting against tyranny," he noted.



