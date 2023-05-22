After Brij Bhushan agrees to lie detector test, protesting wrestlers say they're ready for it too

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In response to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s conditional readiness for a narco-analysis test to settle the allegations of sexual harassment, the protesting wrestlers said on Monday that they were also prepared for a lie-detector test provided it was conducted on Brij Bhushan under the Supreme Court’s supervision and streamed live.

Through a Facebook post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Sunday, had given a positive response to the Khaps’ call for his narco-analysis test to bring the truth behind the allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers by him.



“I am ready to get my narco test, polygraph test or lie detector done but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this,” he said in a post in Hindi on Sunday night.

The message further stated: “I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram.” The BJP MP tagged PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, all top BJP leaders, wrestlers and news agencies in the post.

Meanwhile, reacting to the WFI chief’s FB post, Vinesh Phogat, leading the wrestlers’ stir, said on Monday that not only her but all complainants who had accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment were ready for the lie detector test.

ALSO READ | Not allowed to watch IPL match, say wrestlers

“He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) took the name of Vinesh and Bajrang. I want to confirm that not only Vinesh and Bajrang, but all complainants are ready for a live lie-detector test so that the entire country sees what he did with the daughters of the country,” Vinesh Phogat said as the protest of the wrestlers demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh completed a month on Monday.

“We would like to see what questions are being asked. He has asked for a narco test of Vinesh and myself. I am saying why only two of us but also all those girls who have filed complaints should also undergo a narco test,” Bajrang said while sitting alongside Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat at the protest site in Jantar Mantar.

On Sunday, a Khap mahapanchayat was held which decided that the women supporting the wrestlers' protest will hold a women's panchayat before the new Parliament building on May 28, the day PM Modi will inaugurate it. On the other hand, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has also announced a big rally in Ayodhya on June 5.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police is investigating the case after lodging an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Sports Ministry has cancelled all activities of the Wrestling Federation with immediate effect till the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers is completed.

LUCKNOW: In response to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s conditional readiness for a narco-analysis test to settle the allegations of sexual harassment, the protesting wrestlers said on Monday that they were also prepared for a lie-detector test provided it was conducted on Brij Bhushan under the Supreme Court’s supervision and streamed live. Through a Facebook post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Sunday, had given a positive response to the Khaps’ call for his narco-analysis test to bring the truth behind the allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers by him. “I am ready to get my narco test, polygraph test or lie detector done but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this,” he said in a post in Hindi on Sunday night. The message further stated: “I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram.” The BJP MP tagged PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, all top BJP leaders, wrestlers and news agencies in the post.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, reacting to the WFI chief’s FB post, Vinesh Phogat, leading the wrestlers’ stir, said on Monday that not only her but all complainants who had accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment were ready for the lie detector test. ALSO READ | Not allowed to watch IPL match, say wrestlers “He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) took the name of Vinesh and Bajrang. I want to confirm that not only Vinesh and Bajrang, but all complainants are ready for a live lie-detector test so that the entire country sees what he did with the daughters of the country,” Vinesh Phogat said as the protest of the wrestlers demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh completed a month on Monday. “We would like to see what questions are being asked. He has asked for a narco test of Vinesh and myself. I am saying why only two of us but also all those girls who have filed complaints should also undergo a narco test,” Bajrang said while sitting alongside Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat at the protest site in Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, a Khap mahapanchayat was held which decided that the women supporting the wrestlers' protest will hold a women's panchayat before the new Parliament building on May 28, the day PM Modi will inaugurate it. On the other hand, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has also announced a big rally in Ayodhya on June 5. On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police is investigating the case after lodging an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Sports Ministry has cancelled all activities of the Wrestling Federation with immediate effect till the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers is completed.