CUET-UG: Exams started late in 2 per cent of examination centres: UGC Chairman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG ) exams, which began Sunday, started late in two per cent of the centres due to varied reasons such as power fluctuations, said UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar.

He said exams started late in 12 out of 450 examination centres, however, the first day of the second edition of the CUET-UG went off smoothly.

Giving details, Kumar said: “In 2% of centers (approximately 12 out of 450 today), the exam started later than scheduled but was successfully completed."

“The exam started late due to a couple of reasons, such as power fluctuations in some centers and, in others, students needing to follow staggered entry. Students were informed in the admit cards to enter the center in a staggered manner. But in a few centers, since they came late, there was crowding and subsequent delay in the start of the exam,” he said.

He requested students to henceforth come in a staggered way to avoid a repeat of such a situation.

“We have now taken administrative measures to prevent such situations in the future. In many cities, we have also taken help from the traffic police to minimize traffic jams around the centers,” he told this paper.

This time, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exam, held the exams in three shifts.

“All three shifts in the first phase (21 - 24 May) have been completed successfully, with a total number of candidates scheduled today, around 2,65,248,” he said.

Shift 1 (from 8.30 am to 10.30 am) concluded well in all 271 cities and 447 centers, he said.

The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 1 was 87,879.

The shift 2 (12-2 pm) of CUET-UG also went off well in all 272 cities and 448 centers. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 2 was 87,903.

Shift 3(6.30 to 10.30 pm) also concluded well in all 271 cities and 458 centers. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 3 was around 89,466.

In the first two shifts, there was 77 per cent attendance, while in the third shift, the percentage stood at 74 per cent. "Today's attendance was 76%, a significant jump from last year, around 62%," he added.

As there were complaints from students and parents that they were made to stand in the scorching sun before the commencement of the exam, the UGC chief said they provided basic amenities like water, refreshments, and covered shelters/waiting areas to candidates and their parents/guardians.

“Candidates and their parents were also regularly informed about the steps taken and the exam start status in the centers where there was a delay in starting the test. We will continue to take measures to provide a better experience to the students sitting for CUET-UG,” he added.

For the second phase (25-28 May), he said, they are working to provide admit cards by May 22 or May 23.

The NTA will announce the city information slips for the third phase (May 29-June 2) on May 23. In the first phase, May 21-24, 8 lakh students are slated to appear for the exam for admission to undergraduate courses.

This year, a total of 16.85 lakh students have registered for the entrance exam, out of which 13.95 lakh paid the application fee and submitted the form. This year saw a 41 per cent increase in student numbers from the debut edition last year.

