Home Nation

Kharge slams BJP on new parliament inauguration, says President's office reduced to tokenism

Kharge charged that the Modi Government has ensured the election of the President of India from the Dalit and tribal communities only for electoral reasons.

Published: 22nd May 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | PTI)

FILE - AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at the Parliament complex in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Modi government of repeatedly disrespecting propriety by not inviting the president and former president for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

He also alleged that the Office of the President of India has been reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building on May 28, after the Speaker invited him to do so.

Kharge charged that the Modi Government has ensured the election of the President of India from the Dalit and tribal communities only for electoral reasons.

While former president Ram Nath Kovind was not invited to the new Parliament foundation laying ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he said.

Noting that the Parliament is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President is its highest Constitutional authority, he said she alone represents the government, opposition, and every citizen alike.

"She is the First Citizen of India. Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise the government's commitment to democratic values and Constitutional propriety," Kharge said.

"The Modi Government has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government," the Congress president said in a series of tweets.

Several opposition leaders have said that the president should inaugurate the new Parliament House building rather than the prime minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Parliament Congress President of India Droupadi Murmu BJP Narendra Modi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp