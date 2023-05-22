Home Nation

PIL in Delhi HC against RBI, SBI permitting Rs 2K note exchange without ID proof

The plea also seeks a direction from the RBI and SBI to ensure that Rs 2k notes are deposited in respective bank accounts only so that black money and disproportionate assets can be identified.

Published: 22nd May 2023

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and Advocate, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Delhi High Court challenging the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India (SBI), which permits the exchange of Rs 2000 notes without any identity proof.

The PIL says that the notifications -- published on May 19 and 20 -- are arbitrary and offends Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

The plea also seeks a direction from the RBI and SBI to make sure that Rs 2000 notes are deposited in respective bank accounts only so that people having black money and disproportionate assets could be identified.

To weed out corruption, benami transaction and secure the fundamental rights of citizens, the PIL, which has RBI, SBI and Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance as respondents, seeks a direction to the Centre to take action regarding the same.

"Recently, it was announced by the Centre that every family has Aadhaar Card and Bank Account. Therefore, why is RBI permitting to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes without obtaining identity proof? It is also necessary to state that 80 crore BPL families receive free grains. It means 80 crore Indians rarely use Rs 2,000 banknotes. Therefore, the petitioner also seeks direction to RBI and SBI to take steps to ensure that Rs 2000 banknotes are deposited in a bank account only," the plea states.

