PM Modi asks why UN fails to prevent conflicts, highlights need for reform

The Indian leader said that the United Nations and the Security Council will remain just a "talk shop" if they do not reflect the realities of the present world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other leaders visits the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address in a session on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima raised the question of why the United Nations (UN) has not been able to establish peace.

Pitching for a reform of the global body, the Indian leader said that the United Nations and the Security Council will remain just a "talk shop" if they do not reflect the realities of the present world.

"The United Nations was established with the very purpose of establishing peace. Why does it often fail to prevent conflicts today? Why, even the definition of terrorism has not been accepted in the UN yet?" he asked.

"If introspection is done, then one thing is clear. The institutions created in the last century are not in line with the system of the twenty-first century. They do not reflect the realities of the present. That is why it is necessary that reforms should be given concrete shape in big institutions like the UN. It will also have to become the voice of the Global South. Otherwise, we will just keep talking about ending conflicts. UN and Security Council will become just a talk shop," the Indian Prime Minister added.

He also spoke about his interaction with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy. "I do not consider the current situation as an issue of politics or economy. I believe that this is a matter of humanity, a matter of human values. From the very beginning, we have maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way. And we will make every possible effort to contribute, in whatever way India can, for resolving this situation," he said.

Global peace, stability and prosperity are the world’s common objectives, he noted.

New Delhi has been strongly pressing for reform of the UN and has been eyeing a permanent seat at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the UN.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution.

There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.

India, Brazil, South Africa, Germany and Japan are strong contenders for permanent membership of the UNSC which has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

