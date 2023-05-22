Home Nation

'Running Late': Railways likely to miss Aug 15 deadline for 75 Vande Bharat trains

According to a source from the Railway Ministry, the pave on which the Vande Bharat trains are rolled out from the manufacturing units, including ICF, is not enough to meet the 75 trains target.

Published: 22nd May 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - PM Narendra Modi flags off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It seems unlikely that the Railways will be able to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15 this year on different routes in the country. With only 3 months left now to meet the deadline, the Railways has been able to run only 17 Vande Bharat trains.

According to experts, the Railways will have to expedite manufacturing and roll out at least three-four Vande Bharat trains every week to achieve the target of running 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15.

According to a senior railway official, “It seems a bit difficult to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15. To meet the target, the Railway will have to make sure to roll out at least 3-4 rakes of Vande Bharat trains every week. And the Railway is working on it.”

When asked whether the Railways will be able to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15, Sudhanshu Mani, who is said to be the creator of train-18 and former GM of Integrated Coach Factory Chennai, said, “I do not think so. In my view, good progress is already being made and it does not matter whether we make 75 or 25 by August 15. The spirit of proliferation has been well-adopted after a period of negativity for three years.”

According to a source from the Railway Ministry, the pave on which the Vande Bharat trains are rolled out from the manufacturing units, including ICF, is not enough to meet the target of running 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15 this year. He said that it would be good even if the Railway succeeds in running 30 Vande Bharat trains by August 15.

“In the current scenario of track upgradation, work is not keeping pace with manufacturing of trains and extra pressure to make more trains unnecessarily presents the risk of quality going down as has been reported in some recent trains,” Sudhanshu Mani told this newspaper.

He said that measures like running eight-coach Vande Bharat trains are self-defeating as a valuable path in a section is wasted for an inadequately small train. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on a tour to Odisha to attend the flag-off event of the 17th Vande Bharat Express train from Puri to Howrah told the media that PM Narendra Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach all states by June.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as part of the 2022 Union Budget, announced that the government would manufacture 400 more Vande Bharat trains over the next three years.

Story of semi-high speed trains

  • First Vande Bharat was flagged off between New Delhi and Varanasi in February 2019
  • 100kmph in 54.6 seconds is the acceleration power of Vande Bharat
  • 120 districts are covered by Vande Bharat routes
  • Prominent routes include New Delhi-Varanasi, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, Chennai-Mysore, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Howrah-Jalpaiguri and Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Indian Railways
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp