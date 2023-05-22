Home Nation

Tigeress die of starvation in Pakhro range of Corbett National Park

This is the fourth case of tiger deaths in the national park in recent times.

Published: 22nd May 2023

The Jim Corbett National Park is the oldest national park in India

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A tigress has died of starvation in the Pakhro range of Corbett National Park. 

The post-mortem report, which came late on Saturday night, confirmed that the tigress died due to "complete emptying of the stomach due to hunger."

Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Samir Sinha told The New Indian Express that the tigress was found in an unconscious state in Corbett National Park. The tigress was very old and weak and could not be saved," he added.

Kalagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Neeraj Sharma said that the tigress could not walk much in search of prey due to old age and fainted due to hunger. "She was first given first aid on the spot, but the tigress died on the way to Dhela Rescue Center".

This is the fourth case of tiger deaths in recent times. Earlier, a tiger was shot dead by the forest guard. Two more were found dead under suspicious circumstances. Even for these deaths, the forest department has not yet made public the investigation. It is learnt that due to the felling of trees in Pakhro, all wildlife including the number of Cheetal (spotted deer) has come down there. This has led to a shortage of tiger prey.

According to sources in the forest department, there was a plan to form a special Corbett Tiger Protection Force about ten years ago. The purpose of such a project was to conserve the tiger population. The expenditure on this force was supposed to be borne by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). A lot of paperwork was done for the plan but it did not materialize. 

