Union Minister Shekhawat backs Rajasthan MLA Pilot's probe demand against former BJP CM Raje

JAIPUR: In the political landscape of Rajasthan, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has stirred a fresh controversy by voicing his support for Congress leader Sachin Pilot's demand for an investigation into corruption allegations during the tenure of former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Shekhawat stated that "If anyone is involved in corruption, an inquiry should be conducted but that should be conducted without political interference."

Shekhawat emphasised the need for a fair investigation that is not driven by political motivations.

Political experts, however, believe that Shekhawat's statement not only targets Raje but also Chief Minister Gehlot, much like Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan's politics is going through a unique phase this election year, where prominent leaders from both the BJP and Congress openly accuse leaders from their own parties of colluding with the opposition. It is hardly a secret that Shekhawat and Raje do not share warm relations for a long time as both are seen as major contenders to be the CM face in case the BJP comes back to power in Rajasthan.

Earlier, after Sachin Pilot accused CM Gehlot of neglecting corruption cases during Raje's tenure, Congress workers in Gehlot's hometown of Jodhpur demanded that Pilot should also address the Sanjeevani scam, in which Minister Shekhawat has been implicated as a prime accused.

CM Gehlot has also claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Shekhawat were behind the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs in 2020 to topple the state government.

The strained relationship between Shekhawat and CM Gehlot can be traced back to the last Lok Sabha elections, when Shekhawat defeated Gehlot's son, Vaibhav, establishing himself as a significant figure not only in Gehlot's home district but also in western Rajasthan.

On the other hand, it is no secret that there is animosity between Shekhawat and Raje within the BJP. In 2018, after Ashok Parnami was removed as state BJP chief, Amit Shah wanted to appoint Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the president of Rajasthan BJP.

However, then-CM Raje vetoed his nomination, resulting in the post remaining vacant for two and a half months in an election year.

Later Madanlal Saini was eventually appointed as the Rajasthan BJP president. Now, five years later Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is also considered a contender for the post of Chief Minister within the BJP. Meanwhile, Raje, who has served as Chief Minister twice, is seen as the natural candidate for the post by the BJP.

Political experts suggest that Shekhawat, who is facing significant corruption allegations related to the Sanjeevani scam, is attempting to undermine Raje's prospects for the Chief Ministerial position by implicating her in corruption accusations similar to what he is facing.

However, this statement may also harm Sachin Pilot, as Gehlot has been alleging a link between Pilot and Shekhawat since 2020 which he has tried to convey to the Congress high command.

