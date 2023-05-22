Home Nation

Youth Congress chief Srinivas questioned by Assam police in harassment case

An FIR was lodged against him by now-expelled Assam Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta alleging he had mentally harassed and humiliated her for six months

Published: 22nd May 2023 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

BV Srinivas

Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV appeared before the police in Guwahati on Monday for questioning after an FIR was lodged against him by now-expelled Assam Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta alleging he had mentally harassed and humiliated her for six months.

Accompanied by his lawyer and Assam Congress leaders, including MLAs Rakibul Hussain and Rekibuddin Ahmed, Srinivas reached the Panbazar Women Police Station at 11 am where his statement was recorded. Later, he appeared before the officials of Criminal Investigation Department.

While coming out of the Panbazar Women Police Station, Srinivas told journalists that the matter was in court and he has full faith in the judiciary.

ALSO READ | Congress leader Angkita Dutta who accused IYC chief of harassment expelled for 6 years

Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia told The New Indian Express that the Youth Congress chief cooperated with the police at both places.

“Whatever they asked, he helped them with his replies,” Saikia said. He added that Srinivas also visited the Kamakhya temple and offered his prayers.

Last Wednesday, the Supreme Court had granted interim anticipatory bail to the Indian Youth Congress president in connection with the FIR lodged with the police in Guwahati.

Earlier, the Congress had “expelled” the complainant, Dutta, for six years as it was not satisfied with her reply to a show cause notice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress BV Srinivas Assam
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp