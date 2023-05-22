Youth Congress chief Srinivas questioned by Assam police in harassment case

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV appeared before the police in Guwahati on Monday for questioning after an FIR was lodged against him by now-expelled Assam Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta alleging he had mentally harassed and humiliated her for six months.

Accompanied by his lawyer and Assam Congress leaders, including MLAs Rakibul Hussain and Rekibuddin Ahmed, Srinivas reached the Panbazar Women Police Station at 11 am where his statement was recorded. Later, he appeared before the officials of Criminal Investigation Department.

While coming out of the Panbazar Women Police Station, Srinivas told journalists that the matter was in court and he has full faith in the judiciary.

Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia told The New Indian Express that the Youth Congress chief cooperated with the police at both places.

“Whatever they asked, he helped them with his replies,” Saikia said. He added that Srinivas also visited the Kamakhya temple and offered his prayers.

Last Wednesday, the Supreme Court had granted interim anticipatory bail to the Indian Youth Congress president in connection with the FIR lodged with the police in Guwahati.

Earlier, the Congress had “expelled” the complainant, Dutta, for six years as it was not satisfied with her reply to a show cause notice.

