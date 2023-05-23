Home Nation

5 months ahead of polls, BJP rakes up Nath ‘role’ in ’84 anti-Sikh riots

Raising the issue, Sarang said, “Names of four Congress leaders in leading the mobs which massacred the Sikhs in Delhi in 1984 had come to the fore during the probe in the past.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Five months ahead of the assembly elections, the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots is resonating in the politics BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. A day after senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was charge-sheeted in a Delhi court by the CBI in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, two senior BJP leaders, state party chief VD Sharma and medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, have alleged that Congress leader Kamal Nath had role in the 39-years-old  case.

Sharma further claimed that the CBI and the central agencies will shortly charge the former Madhya Pradesh CM in a manner similar to the way they have charge-sheeted Tytler. Raising the issue, Sarang said, “Names of four Congress leaders in leading the mobs which massacred the Sikhs in Delhi in 1984 had come to the fore during the probe in the past. The four Congress leaders, included Sajjan Kumar (who is in jail), Jagdish Tytler who has been charge-sheeted recently and Kamal Nath. I don’t want to take the name of the fourth Congress leader, as he’s no longer alive.”

“In 2000, the Justice Nanawati Commission was appointed to probe the 1984 Sikh genocide, but after 2004, when a Congress-led government came to power at the Centre, the entire issue was covered up and no action was taken against those found involved. After 2014, investigative agencies started working in the matter again, resulting in Sajjan Kumar’s conviction by court and his subsequent life imprisonment. On Saturday, the CBI has charge-sheeted Tytler in the case. The involvement of Kamal Nath too in the anti-Sikh riots is well-known,” Sarang said.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath rubbished the allegations. “In my 45 years political career, no one has raised an incriminating finger at me. The riots happened in 1984, but no FIR has been lodged against me till date,” Nath said. 

“Even the Commission formed by the erstwhile BJP government at the Centre found me innocent in the entire matter. Now, with nothing left to attack me, BJP leaders, like state party chief VD Sharma are raising the issue just to cover their own Do number Ke Kaam (shady deeds),” he told journalists in Anuppur district on Monday.
 

