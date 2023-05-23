Home Nation

Congress, NCP in war of words on seat-sharing

Published: 23rd May 2023

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The tug of war over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra state assembly elections in 2024 has started among the alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Senior NCP leader and leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has said earlier Congress was the big brother in their alliance, but now the NCP is the big brother in terms of present strength in Maharashtra state assembly – 54 MLAs – and numbers of Lok Sabha members – four in Maharashtra while Congress has 44 MLAs and only one Lok Sabha member in state.

He said earlier in seat-sharing, the Congress party used to get more seats than the NCP, but now NCP will demand more seats on the basis of its current strength. Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said there is no point giving importance to Ajit Pawar statement. He said in alliance, the leaders have to make such a statement to motivate its cadre ahead of the elections. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said there is no such big brother and younger brother.

