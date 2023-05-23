Home Nation

Congress yet to take its call on strategy against Delhi ordinance

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

K C Venugopal, Karnataka

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what is seen as a big consolidation of Opposition forces against the BJP, the Congress on Monday said an Opposition meeting will take place in a day or two. However, the Congress is yet to take its call on an ordinance promulgated by the Centre last week to wrest control over transfers and postings of officers in the Kejriwal government, after the Supreme Court ruled in the AAP’s favour.

With the ordinance becoming another rallying point for non-BJP parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi here.  Addressing the media, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said that the venue and date of the Opposition meeting will be announced in a day or two. 

While Kejriwal urged all Opposition parties to defeat a bill on Delhi government’s powers in the Rajya Sabha, Venugopal said the Congress will consult its state units and other like-minded parties on the matter before taking the call.

“The party believes in the rule of law and at the same time does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party,” Venugopal said. To win the number game, the Opposition needs the support of the Congress (31 MPs), BJD (9) and YSR Congress (9) in the Rajya Sabha.

BJP Congress Opposition meeting Supreme Court AAP Delhi ordinance
