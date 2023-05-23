Home Nation

FIR against 3-term ex-SP MLA for raping Dalit woman

Four years ago, on the pretext of giving the Dalit woman a job, the former Samajwadi Party MLA raped her.

Published: 23rd May 2023 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 06:53 PM

Image used for representation.

By IANS

AGRA: An FIR for rape and criminal intimidation has been registered against former SP MLA Rameshwar Yadav, following a complaint by a 25-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly raped by the three-term MLA, four years ago, on the pretext of giving her a job.

ASP Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha, said, "The victim claimed that Rameshwar raped her while his younger brother Jogendra Yadav assaulted her. The latter has also been named in the FIR registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act."

In her complaint filed at Jaithra police station in Etah district, the woman claimed that she had met Rameshwar at his residence on February 2, 2019, and requested a job.

"He had promised me a position as a fourth-grade employee in the education department. Initially, I was asked to work as a domestic help at his house. I agreed in the hope of getting a regular job. A day later, Rameshwar attacked me while I was working and dragged me to his room. He raped me and then threatened to kill me and my family members, in case I disclosed the matter to anyone," the victim said.

"Four days later, I narrated the entire incident to Rameshwar's brother Jogendra. Instead of helping, he brutally assaulted me and stripped me. I somehow managed to save my life and gathered the courage to file a police complaint against the former MLA and his brother now after I came to know that he is lodged in jail and local authorities do not support them," she added.

Rameshwar and Jogendra have over 70 cases pending against them. A majority of these were registered in the last five years.

