Home Nation

Five killed, seven injured as speeding truck hits SUV in Maharashtra's Amravati 

The accident took place at around 11 pm on Monday on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road under Khallar police station limits in Amravati, located nearly 650 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.

Published: 23rd May 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least five people were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 11 pm on Monday on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road under Khallar police station limits in Amravati, located nearly 650 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.

Most of the victims were from one family.

They were returning to Daryapur after attending a family function, the official said.

"Five persons were killed and seven others injured in the accident," he said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amravati Amravati road accident
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp