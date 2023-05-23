Fresh tension erupts in Manipur as houses torched

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Even as Manipur was limping back to normalcy after being rocked by ethnic clashes, fresh tension erupted on Monday when a mob torched some abandoned houses in the state capital Imphal.

The trouble began when at around 10 am, two persons, one allegedly armed with a single barrel gun, began to threaten roadside vendors, mostly women, to close their shops at the New Checkon area.

This infuriated people. As the news spread, a mob arrived and torched some abandoned houses, official sources said. The situation was brought under control by Army and paramilitary personnel. The police arrested the two accused, who live in a nearby area, and a former MLA who allegedly instigated the duo.

An indefinite curfew, albeit with 5 am-4 pm relaxation every day, is still in force in some districts. After Monday’s incident, the government reduced the curfew relaxation time by three hours in areas of Imphal. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state government was working towards restoring normalcy. He urged people to cooperate with it. Speaking at a press conference held in the evening, he said the accused were being questioned by the police.

“In most areas, Army, paramilitary and state forces are deployed. If people have any issues, they can contact the police. The government will deal with the culprits as per the law,” he said. His Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma said the National People’s Party (NPP), which he heads, adopted a resolution for peace.

