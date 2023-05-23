Guwahati Diary: Visitors throng Rajiv Bhavan after Congress win

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Visitors throng Rajiv Bhavan after Congress win

Rajiv Bhavan, the Assam Congress headquarters in Guwahati, became lively after the grand old party decimated the BJP in Karnataka. The Rajiv Bhavan premises looked deserted over the past few years when the Congress lost one election after another. The slide began in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and thereafter, the party lost the 2016 and 2021 state polls. It had a dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well. However, after the recent win in Karnataka, the Congress workers are now high on spirit. A lot of them are visiting the Rajiv Bhavan.

MLA creates ruckus in public, abuses officer

Controversial Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed is in the news again. The Baghbor legislator lost his cool and publicly abused his personal security officer (PSO) the other day for not obeying his orders. He had directed the PSO to shoot at Jinnah Rezzakul Alam, president of Baghmara Mandal Congress. Alam drew the MLA’s wrath by demanding Rs 2 lakh that he claimed he had spent for Ahmed during last Assembly elections. The incident, which took place at Baghmara Char in Barpeta, Assam, came to light after a video of it had gone viral.

Assam connection of elephant calf in UK zoo

UK-based Chester Zoo has an Assam connection. It has an elephant calf named “Anjan” which keeps visitors, other elephants and animal keepers busy with his playful nature. Many in Assam do not know the calf, born on May 17, 2018, is named after Assam-based conservationist Anjan Baruah, who is now working with Aaranyak, a Guwahati-based biodiversity conservation organisation. Baruah worked for Chester for 13 years in an elephant-human co-existence project in Assam and prior to that, was involved in human-elephant conflict mitigation programmes.

