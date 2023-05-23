In poll year, BJP government in Madhya Pradesh decides to legalise unauthorised colonies

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that all unauthorised colonies built until December 31, 2022 in the Assembly polls-bound state would be legalised.

Making the announcement at an event on regularisation of unauthorised colonies and associated civil infrastructure development and building permission grant, the CM added that necessary funds will be made available for development of these newly legalised colonies.

Tuesday's decision is likely to benefit 20 lakh people, which may eventually strengthen the ruling BJP’s support base in urban pockets, particularly in the mushrooming colonies on the outskirts of big cities.

“All arrangements related to infrastructure will be made. Along with water and electricity, other arrangements will be ensured. Development fees will not be charged from poor residents of these colonies. The houses built will be accepted and given permission in the same condition,” he said.

He, however, said that if any illegal colony comes up in future, it will be the responsibility of the concerned officials. Officers must keep a close watch to prevent this, he added.

With this development, the residents of legalised colonies will be able to get bank loans. Money from MLA and MP LAD funds can be released for development. He said that resident associations should also be formed in the colonies. A public campaign should be started to ensure that the colonies do not lag behind in cleanliness.

The CM further asked all the urban bodies to provide necessary cooperation to the resident associations of the legalized colonies.

Addressing the same program, the CM said that poor people coming to the city for work should be provided meals for Rs 5 under the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana. No person should sleep hungry in this state.

While asking to strike a humane balance in anti-encroachment removal drives, the CM said there should not be any crisis over the livelihood of hand cart pushers.

Addressing the event, the state urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said action is being taken to legalise 6077 unauthorised colonies built up to December 31, 2016. Legalising unauthorised colonies built up to December 31, 2022 will benefit residents of 2500 additional colonies.

