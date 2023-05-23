Jharkhand set to get country’s largest High Court building on May 24

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand is all set to get the country’s largest High Court building at Ranchi. It is three times bigger than the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the newly constructed state-of-the-art Jharkhand High Court building in Ranchi on May 24.

Spread over 165 acres of land, the High Court building has 25 air-conditioned courtrooms and two large halls with a sitting capacity of 1200 lawyers along with 540 chambers for them. It also has a parking capacity of more than 200 vehicles.

The building project is estimated to cost Rs 550 crore.

“The high court building has three blocks with a built-up area of about 68 acres. The Judicial Block has two floors with a total of 13 courts including that of the Chief Justice’s on the first floor, while 12 courts have been built on the second floor,” said an official in the construction department requesting anonymity.

It has a separate Advocate General’s Office that has a chamber for four Additional Advocates Generals and 95 Government advocates, besides that of the Advocate General, he added.

Interestingly, the walls of the entry hall have been decorated with photographs of the old High Court building, freedom fighters from Jharkhand, and Bhimrao Ambedkar. On one end, the entire life of Mahatma Gandhi has been displayed through photographs.

The ultra-modern High Court building is also equipped with a 2000 KVA solar power plant which will take care of 60 per cent of the total power requirement of the entire premises.

Also, a 30,000 square feet library has been set up in the new High Court building, in which more than five lakh legal books can be kept. All facilities are available in the library which has been built just above the Chief Justice Court, in which judges and other judicial officers can sit and study.

In order to keep the campus green, a total of 4436 saplings have been planted as well.

The High Court building complex also has a post office, a dispensary, a railway booking counter and a crèche.

500 CCTV cameras have also been installed.

RANCHI: Jharkhand is all set to get the country’s largest High Court building at Ranchi. It is three times bigger than the Supreme Court in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the newly constructed state-of-the-art Jharkhand High Court building in Ranchi on May 24. Spread over 165 acres of land, the High Court building has 25 air-conditioned courtrooms and two large halls with a sitting capacity of 1200 lawyers along with 540 chambers for them. It also has a parking capacity of more than 200 vehicles.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The building project is estimated to cost Rs 550 crore. “The high court building has three blocks with a built-up area of about 68 acres. The Judicial Block has two floors with a total of 13 courts including that of the Chief Justice’s on the first floor, while 12 courts have been built on the second floor,” said an official in the construction department requesting anonymity. It has a separate Advocate General’s Office that has a chamber for four Additional Advocates Generals and 95 Government advocates, besides that of the Advocate General, he added. Interestingly, the walls of the entry hall have been decorated with photographs of the old High Court building, freedom fighters from Jharkhand, and Bhimrao Ambedkar. On one end, the entire life of Mahatma Gandhi has been displayed through photographs. The ultra-modern High Court building is also equipped with a 2000 KVA solar power plant which will take care of 60 per cent of the total power requirement of the entire premises. Also, a 30,000 square feet library has been set up in the new High Court building, in which more than five lakh legal books can be kept. All facilities are available in the library which has been built just above the Chief Justice Court, in which judges and other judicial officers can sit and study. In order to keep the campus green, a total of 4436 saplings have been planted as well. The High Court building complex also has a post office, a dispensary, a railway booking counter and a crèche. 500 CCTV cameras have also been installed.