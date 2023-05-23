Prashant Kishor targets Nitish over liquor trade

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist-turned political activist Prashant Kishor on Monday alleged that liquor and sand mafias were growing unabated in Bihar under the alleged patronage of the state government. Kishor, who had launched his ‘Jan Suraj Yatra’ on October 2 last year to identify ‘right’ people who could be fielded as candidates in Lok Sabha and assembly elections has suspended it due to his health.

“Nitish Kumar is sticking to the chair of CM for the last 17 years but liquor mafia and sand mafia under his regime have strengthened,” he remarked. Kishor said that unscrupulous elements were earning crores of rupees by running illegal liquor and sand operations as people from top to bottom were involved in it. Bihar government has closed liquor shops but home delivery of alcohol is so common in the state, he added. Kishor said that the sand scam in the state was equally alarming as the more a person had power, the more he was excavating sand illegally.

